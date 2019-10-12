The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Resources
Ruth Hales


1924 - 2019
Ruth Hales Obituary
Hales, Ruth
1924 - 2019
Ruth Fowler Hales, age 95, Columbus, Ohio, died October 4, 2019. Member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Survived by: sons- Thomas (Lisa) Delaware, Ohio, Stephen, Gallipolis, Ohio and William (Cheryl), Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchild: Alexandria, Charleston, SC. Arrangements through SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43221 (www.schoedinger.com). Memorial Service, October 22 2:00 PM at The Forum Knightsbridge, 4590 Knightsbridge Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43214. Donations to: Wesley Hospice, New Albany, Ohio; NAMI of Franklin County.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
