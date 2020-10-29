Hatfield, Ruth
1935 - 2020
Ruth J. Hatfield, age 84, of Millersport, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster. Born November 15, 1935 in Williamson, WV to the late Clifford and Adelaide (Wolford) Saunders. She was preceded in death by her husband Nick Hatfield in 2009 and her sister Peggy Smith. She is survived by her sons, Rob Hatfield, Pickerington, and Ron (Michele) Hatfield, Pataskala; grandchildren, Chase Hatfield, Shae Hatfield, and Colton Rossiter; brothers, Jerry (Kim) Saunders, Cartersville, GA and Dan (Phyllis) Saunders, Carroll; special nephews, Jerry Slater and Jim Slater; and other nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 2-5pm Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will follow at 5pm. Masks are required in the funeral home and social distancing must be maintained. Interment will be later at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to www.metroparksfriends.org
in her memory. Friends are invited to view the service via the livestream link on her memorial page at www.spencefuneralhome.com