Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:30 PM
Ruth Hosfelt


1931 - 2020
Ruth Hosfelt Obituary
Hosfelt, Ruth
1931 - 2020
Ruth Irene Hosfelt, age 88, was welcomed home Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born in Union, NJ. Resident of Bexley but spent her last 3 years at Scioto Retirement Community. Member of St. Catharine Catholic Church. Avid OSU fan, dog lover and a lifelong member of Wally Byam Airstream Club. Preceded in death by husband John Hosfelt, son Lance Mazerall. Survived by daughter, Patti (Greg) Marcum; grandsons, Christopher (Amy) Mazerall, John Patrick McGovern, Ryan McGovern; great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Benjamin, and Wesley. Memorial service Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 6:30 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Ohio Chapter of the . www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020
