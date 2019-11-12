Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Ruth Houk Obituary
Houk, Ruth
1924 - 2019
Ruth Alice Houk, age 95, Sunday, November 10, 2019 Inn at Summit Trail. Retired from Teeters Meat Packing. Member of Pataskala United Methodist Church. Life member Whitehall Post #8794 Auxiliary. 50-year member Triangle Chapter #592 OES. Member of Pataskala United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by husband Wesley A. Houk, parents Arthur A. and Martha M. Lewis, sisters Marguerite Ross and Thelma Boyd, brothers Arthur E. Lewis, Richard A. Lewis, Roger E. Lewis, Larry A. Lewis. Survived by daughter, Martha A. (Stephen R.) Stought; grandchildren, Wesley S. (Staci) Stought, David W. (Lori) Stought; great grandchildren, Aiden, Will, Ryan, Gabe, Chris, Alexis, Kloe, Tyler; sister, Suellen Bowser; many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Funeral service Friday 12 Noon, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 10AM until time of service. Pastor Nikki Baker officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pataskala United Methodist Church. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
