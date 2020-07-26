Hunley, Ruth
1938 - 2020
Ruth E. Hunley, 81, of Lancaster died Wednesday July 22nd at her residence. She was retired as an admitting clerk at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. She is survived by children; John D. (Shelly) Hunley, Marci L. (Rex) Harvey; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Larry Morse and Cheryl (Mike) Stevenson. Private funeral services will be Wednesday at the Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, with burial at Oakdale Cemetery. For a full obituary, or to express a condolence, please visit ingramfuneralservice.com
.