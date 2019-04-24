|
Hutchins, Ruth
1911 - 2019
Ruth O. (Brooks) Presswood Hutchins, age 108, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home. Friends may call Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at First Alliance Church, 3750 Henderson Rd., Columbus, OH 43220, where the service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019. Interment Mt. Albion Cemetery, Albion, N.Y. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME. To view the full obituary and leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019