Barber, Ruth J.
Ruth J. Barber, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019. Born on January 25, 1930 in Columbus, OH to the late Fred and Mabel Schassberger. Preceded in death by her husband Ralph R. Barber. Ruth is survived by her children, Dennis (Peggy) Barber of Dublin, Sue Ellen (Henry "Hank Jr.") Patterson of Columbus, and Dean (Julius) of Pataskala; five grandsons, Henry "Hank III", Tommy, Gabe, Matt and Cody; 12 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Ruth will also be deeply missed by many extended family members and friends. She is a former member of Bethel United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday school teacher. She had a green thumb, loved long car rides, and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Ruth had a beautiful singing voice and music was special to her. The family is grateful to the entire staff at Columbus Alzheimer Care Center for their loving care. Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:30-10:30AM at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026 with a funeral service being held at 10:30AM with Pastor Lloyd Markley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019