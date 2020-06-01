Ruth Jackson
Jackson, Ruth
1926 - 2020
Ruth Jackson, age 93, passed away May 27, 2020. She is survived by her son, Ernest Jackson; and daughter, Linda (David) Green. Arrangements have been entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a walk-through viewing will be available 1-2p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. For the mutual safety and respect of those present, all guests are asked to wear an appropriate face covering and will be required to observe proper distancing. To read full obituary or send condolences to the Jackson family, please visit her online tribute at www.diehl-whittaker.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
