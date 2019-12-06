|
Johnson, Ruth
Ruth Johnson, 79, born on February 22, 1940 in Baker, KY, passed away on December 4, 2019 in Hilliard, Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband, Tony E. Johnson; son, Kirk (Carol) Johnson; and daughter, Natalie Cavanaugh. Tidd Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026 is entrusted with arrangements. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Brown Dawson Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH from 2-3PM with a funeral service starting at 3PM. A private family burial will follow on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019