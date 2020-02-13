|
Johnson, Ruth
1921 - 2020
Ruth L. Johnson, age 98, of Columbus, passed away February 6, 2020 in Marlton, New Jersey where she resided for the past 14 years. Ruth was a former member of Southern Way Chapter OES, member of Obetz Zion Lutheran Church, graduate of Ohio University and retired from Grange Insurance Company. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years of marriage, Sheldon Johnson Jr., sister Mary Wolfe, brother Charles Walters, and her granddaughter Shannon's husband, Christopher Slutman, USMC, who died in Afghanistan while serving our country. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sandra Johnson Metcalf; son, Gary (Vickie) Johnson; grandchildren, Sean (Alma) Metcalf, Shannon Metcalf Slutman, and Kelsey (Seth) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Kenneth Metcalf, Lauren Metcalf, McKenna-Olivia Slutman, Kenley-Denyse Slutman, Weslynn-Ainsley Slutman, Samantha Johnson, Corbin Johnson and Piper Johnson; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207, with Pastor Matthew Cox officiating. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historical Society of Canal Winchester or the . To sign and view Ruth's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020