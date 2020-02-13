Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Johnson


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Ruth
1921 - 2020
Ruth L. Johnson, age 98, of Columbus, passed away February 6, 2020 in Marlton, New Jersey where she resided for the past 14 years. Ruth was a former member of Southern Way Chapter OES, member of Obetz Zion Lutheran Church, graduate of Ohio University and retired from Grange Insurance Company. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years of marriage, Sheldon Johnson Jr., sister Mary Wolfe, brother Charles Walters, and her granddaughter Shannon's husband, Christopher Slutman, USMC, who died in Afghanistan while serving our country. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sandra Johnson Metcalf; son, Gary (Vickie) Johnson; grandchildren, Sean (Alma) Metcalf, Shannon Metcalf Slutman, and Kelsey (Seth) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Kenneth Metcalf, Lauren Metcalf, McKenna-Olivia Slutman, Kenley-Denyse Slutman, Weslynn-Ainsley Slutman, Samantha Johnson, Corbin Johnson and Piper Johnson; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207, with Pastor Matthew Cox officiating. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historical Society of Canal Winchester or the . To sign and view Ruth's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -