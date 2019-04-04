|
Jones, Ruth
1933 - 2019
Ruth Ann Jones, 85, of Columbus, passed away March 31, 2019. Ruth was born in Newark, Ohio on June 1, 1933 to Ferdinand and Berta (Huber) Denz. Her Catholic faith taught her acceptance and abiding love for everyone. Ruth retired after a long career with the Federal Reserve Bank in Columbus and then in Miami. Ruth spent countless hours volunteering and touching the lives of all of those she met. Ruth will be deeply missed by her children, Kim Jones, Stephanie Jones, Brian (Margaret) Jones, Eric (Sheryl) Jones, Debbie (Bill) Foley, Doug (Elizabeth) Jones; 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; brothers, Walter Denz, David Denz; along with many other family and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Cindy Mowery and her sister Esther Ghiloni. A celebration of life will be held June 1 in Columbus. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019