Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Jones


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Jones Obituary
Jones, Ruth
1933 - 2019
Ruth Ann Jones, 85, of Columbus, passed away March 31, 2019. Ruth was born in Newark, Ohio on June 1, 1933 to Ferdinand and Berta (Huber) Denz. Her Catholic faith taught her acceptance and abiding love for everyone. Ruth retired after a long career with the Federal Reserve Bank in Columbus and then in Miami. Ruth spent countless hours volunteering and touching the lives of all of those she met. Ruth will be deeply missed by her children, Kim Jones, Stephanie Jones, Brian (Margaret) Jones, Eric (Sheryl) Jones, Debbie (Bill) Foley, Doug (Elizabeth) Jones; 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; brothers, Walter Denz, David Denz; along with many other family and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Cindy Mowery and her sister Esther Ghiloni. A celebration of life will be held June 1 in Columbus. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now