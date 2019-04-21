Ruth, Junkermann

1929 - 2019

Ruth Evans Junkermann, age 89, of Blacklick, died on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Ruth was a simple hardworking woman, who had a heart of gold and would just as soon be on her tractor at Maple Springs Farm. She is preceded in death by her husband Dr. E.B. Junkermann, brothers Ellis and Lindsay Evans. She is survived by a twin sister Bette Walters, nieces Ellisa Parrott, Martha Roloson, and Altha (George) Brooks, great nieces and nephews, Special friends including John Paugh.Shari and Dana Eidens, Freda Hetrick, Laverne Rahe, and Ron Zelenski. A 75 year member of Mifflin Presbyterian Church, the Farm Bureau and formerly on the Jefferson Twp. Zoning Board. The family will receive friends 4-7pm Wednesday at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel 1051 East Johnstown Road (at Beecher Rd.) Gahanna, where the Funeral Service will be held at 11am Thursday April 25, 2019. Rev John J. Manos officiating. Interment Jefferson Township cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Gahanna Jefferson Education Foundation 160 S Hamilton Road Gahanna or the Memorial fund at Mifflin Presbyterian Church 123 Granville Street Gahanna in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.co to share a memory. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary