Kaufman, Ruth
1926 - 2020
Ruth Odes Kaufman, born in Brooklyn, New York on February 26 1926, passed away January 22, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Herbert Kaufman, parents Ida and Israel Odes, brother Samuel Odes and sisters Gertrude Freedman and Miriam Roxon. She is survived by sister, Grace Epstein; sons, Clark (Robin) Kaufman, MD, Fred (Christie) Kaufman, DDS, and Kevin (Jodi) Kaufman, MD; grandchildren, Brett Kaufman, Adam Kaufman, Ian Kaufman, Kara Kaufman Bell, Vivian Kaufman Click, Katrina Kaufman Emery, Jayda Kaufman and Jaxon Kaufman; great-grandchildren, Quinn and Fiona Kaufman, Evelyn Kaufman, Jaron, Layla, and Naomi Kaufman, Romona Bell, Henry and Larkin Click and Izabella Emery. Ruth graduated from Erasmus High School and Brooklyn College with a degree in art. She illustrated an edition of The Hunchback of Notre Dame in the 1950's and spent many hours with pastels and watercolors using an abstract impressionistic style over the following decades. She received her master's degree in psychology from Southern Connecticut State University. Her three boys were in elementary school at the time and she often practiced her intelligence tests on them. She was a school psychologist in the Bexley and Westerville School systems for many years after she and her husband moved to central Ohio. She was fiercely loyal to her children and loved interacting with her grandchildren. After her sons left home for college, she and Herb became interested in raising Great Danes. Ruth was a well-recognized breeder of champion Danes, frequently driving to dog shows all over the eastern half of the country. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 23 at 1PM at The Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 East Main St. Burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery followed by shiva observed 4-7PM Thursday and again on Sunday, January 26 from 1-4PM at the home of Fred and Christie Kaufman. The family requests donations be made to The Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 St. Rt. 37 E., Delaware, OH 43015 or The Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center (Companion Animal Clinic), 601 Vernon L. Tharp St., Columbus, OH 43210. Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020