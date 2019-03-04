|
|
Kennedy, Ruth
1924 - 2019
Ruth M. Kennedy, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019. Ruth was born on September 28, 1924 in Salt Creek Twp in Hocking County, OH to the late Albert and Ota Jane (Dorsey) Mahoney. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Joseph R. Kennedy and son Joseph L. Kennedy, as well as brothers Herman, Melvin, James, Fred and sister Mildred. Ruth was a member of St. Aloysius parish since she and Joe married in 1947. They were together until his death in 2000. She is survived by son, Tom (Colleen); daughter-in-law, Deborah; grandsons, Brian, Patrick and Timothy; 4 great-granddaughters; 1 great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews and godchildren; good friend, Mary Ann Kreutler; and special neighbor, Becky Anderson. Friends may call at Jerry Spears Funeral Home, 2693 W. Broad St., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2165 W. Broad St. Fr. Pat Toner celebrant and Fr. Dennis Stevenson con celebrant. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, OH. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to St Aloysius Church restoration fund, 32 Clarendon Ave, Columbus, OH 43223. Prayer service 7:30 P.M Wednesday.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019