1921 - 2019
Ruth Ellen Laessle Kreachbaum, age 98, of Pickerington, died Thursday, July 18th 2019 at Amber Park Assisted Living. She was born January 29th, 1921, in Lancaster to the late Albert and Maude (Burke) Laessle. Preceeded in death by her husband, Corwin Kreachbaum; son, Michael Kreachbaum; brother, Jack Laessle. Ruth is survived by her children, John (Becky) Kreachbaum, Jane (James) Mills, Janet (Wes) Campbell; grandchildren, Amy Campbell, Wes (Emily) Campbell Jr., Michael Kreachbaum, Emily Kreachbaum, Jennifer Mills, Julie Mills; great-grandson Avett Campbell; sister in law Angie Laessle.Family and friends may visit 4-7:30pm on Tuesday, July 23, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 24. Interment Violet Cemetery. In Ruth's memory, donations in her name can be made to –Cincinnati, Donor Development, 3229 Burnet Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45229 or to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr #170, Columbus, OH 43231. Complete obituary and online condolence at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 21, 2019
