Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of Latter Day Saints
5835 Central College Rd
New Albany,, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Latter Day Saints
5835 Central College Rd
New Albany, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Leavell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Leavell


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Leavell Obituary
Leavell, Ruth
1929 - 2019
Ruth Ann (Cain) Leavell, 89, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. A memorial service honoring Ruth Ann's life will be held Saturday, March 9 at 10 AM at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 5835 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH. The family will receive callers Friday, March 8 from 4-7 PM at Hill Funeral Home, 220 S. State Street, Westerville, OH, and at the church on Saturday morning for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ruth Ann's memory to Touching Little Lives at 4882 Bixby Ridge Dr E, Groveport, OH 43125. To read Ruth Ann's complete obituary, please go to www.HillFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now