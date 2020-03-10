The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Kingwood Memorial Park
8230 Columbus Pike
Lewis Center, OH
Ruth Lowe


1939 - 2020
Ruth Lowe Obituary
Lowe, Ruth
Ruth M. Lowe (Stuller-Vance) born on November 21, 1939, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Highbanks Care Facility. The mother of Caren (Michael) O'Flaherty, Kathleen (Danny) DeWeese, and Donald (Tammy) Vance; grandmother to four, Shawn Rideout, Amanda Vance, Paul and Shannon O'Flaherty; great grandchildren, Daylen and Alana; and nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by the father of her children, George H. Vance, her parents Charles and Bertha, brother Bill Stuller, and her sisters Patricia Ward and Shirley Madden. Ruth worked at North American Rockwell, Anheuser Busch, and Rutherford Funeral Homes. She enjoyed NASCAR, Bowling and especially spending time with her family. Friends may call on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6-8pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2pm at the Kingwood Memorial Park, 8230 Columbus Pike in Lewis Center, Ohio. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
