Canney, Ruth M.
Ruth M. Canney, age 96, of West Jefferson, Ohio, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Cambridge, MA to the late Mary and Clifford A. Goodnoh, Sr. She attained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Northeastern University. Ruth married John P. Canney in 1948 and they moved to Central Ohio that same year. In 1950, they moved to West Jefferson to raise their family. Ruth and her family were faithful parishioners of Saints Simon & Jude Catholic Church in West Jefferson. In addition, Ruth and John were founding members of The Rohna Survivors Memorial Association. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband John, her brother Clifford A. Goodnoh, Jr., sister and brother-in-law Dorothy Paddock, and The Reverend Frederick Paddock, and brother-in-law William Thomas. She is survived by her children, John (Gail) Canney of Gatlinburg, TN, Jane (Pat) Downing of Prior Lake, MN and Jim (Melissa) Canney of London, OH; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; her loving friends, Bonnie and John Hamilton and their wonderful family; and her many, many friends. Family will receive friends from 4-7p.m. THURSDAY at the RADER-MCDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 West Main Street, West Jefferson, OH 43162, (614)-879-9222. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30a.m. FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2020 at SS. SIMON AND JUDE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson, OH 43162 with The Reverend Duane McNew, Celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, West Jefferson, OH. (Due to the current health crisis, friends are asked to observe social distancing and to wear a facial covering at both the funeral home and at the church.) In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Ruth's name to: The Rohna Survivors Memorial Association (TRSMA), c/o Janet Delude, 182 Covina Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803 (for information and history please visit www.rohnasurvivors.org or a donation to SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church Building Fund, 9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson, OH 43162. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Canney Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.