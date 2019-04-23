|
|
Maher, Ruth
1938 - 2019
Ruth A. Maher, age 80, of Mount Gilead, passed away April 22, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 AM, at the Prospect Street United Methodist Church. (185 S Prospect Street, Marion, OH 43302). Pastors Therese Lehman and Joe Miller will officiate. A private burial will take place in Rivercliff Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Ruth's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019