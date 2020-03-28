|
|
Maier, Ruth
1927 - 2020
Ruth Maier, age 92, of Columbus, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born November 21, 1927 to the late Burns E. and Edna P. Huffman Stewart in Cambridge, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Adolph "Bill" Maier whom she married December 31, 1948 and died September 25, 2011. She is survived by her son; Stewart A. Maier and his girlfriend, Sharon Secrest and her daughter and granddaughter; Jennifer (Mike Manausa) Secrest and Lena (Violet) Secrest; extended family; Cheryl (Doug) Matthews, Liz (Jim) Satin and Greg Scott; special friends; Melody Taylor and Maria Little and will be terribly missed by the little dog Billy. Ruth enjoyed tennis and belonged to numerous social clubs including Ohio Society of Professional Engineers Women's Auxiliary, The Clintonville Women's Club, Past member of Columbus Garden Railway Society, Columbus Country Club and founding member of New Albany Country Club. Ruth enjoyed travel, listening to music, boating, watching Golden Girls, spending time with family, going out to dinner and especially a good Manhattan or Margarita. A special thank you to Kim and Julia at Wesley Glen Adult Day program for their exemplary care and friend Rae Beasley. "God Loves those who help themselves and when they can't he loves the ones that help them". A private graveside service will held Tuesday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2020