|
|
Power, Ruth Mary
Ruth Mary Power, 96, formerly of Springfield, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Central Parke Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Mason, Ohio. She was born May 20, 1923 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Charles J. and Eleanora (Wolf) Kramer. Ruth was a former member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include six children and spouses, Greg (Madalene) Power, West Chester, OH, Mary (Harry) Feucht, Canal Winchester, OH, Kathie (Dave) Demma, Knob Knoster, MO, Christine (Dan) Hilbert, Beavercreek, OH, Joe Power, Springfield, OH and Margaret Power, Marysville, OH; nine grandchildren, Emily (Brian) Huhtala, Katie (Andrew) Morelock, Christopher (Adrienne) Feucht, Matthew Feucht, Jonathan (Nikki) Feucht, Thea Merkh, Sara Demma, Lisa Demma and Anthony (Kristin) Demma; four great grandchildren; one brother, Charles Kramer; one sister, Mary Ellen Schmidt; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Brigadier General Edward J. Power in 2009, a son Mark Power in 2016, siblings Vera Simpson, Virginia Nash and Delores Leonard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Tuesday at the St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, Columbus with Fr. Vince Nguyen officiating. A visitation will be held one half hour prior in the chapel from 10:30-11am. Entombment will follow. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019