Borton, Ruth May
1927 - 2019
Ruth May (Sammet) Borton, 5/26/1927 - 5/08/2019. Died peacefully at her home of natural causes surrounded by family. She is daughter of Paul Sammet and Blanche (Ogg) Sammet. Widow of Galen T. Borton. She is survived by 4 daughters, Rosalie, Victoria, Kathleen and Gayla. She has 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She is survived by 1 brother and 1 sister and predeceased by 5 siblings. Ruth is predeceased by a grandchild and a great grandchild. She retired from the US Postal Service, enjoyed volunteering at hospitals, nursing homes, and mental hospitals. Her work with bible studies and church activities were her happiest activities. Ruth's passion was her deep faith in Jesus Christ. Ruth traveled to Israel as well as Hawaii, England, Panama Canal and more. She will be greatly missed by her entire family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2745 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204, 614-279-5286 on May 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. Dinner will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 10, 2019