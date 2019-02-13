|
McAllister, Ruth
Sister Ruth McAllister, SCN, 89, died Friday, Feb.8, 2019 at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY. Preceded in death by parents James C. McAllister and Catherine Ferrell McAllister, brothers Patrick, Tom, James, Robert, and Jerry, sisters Mary Kulp, Kay Bringardner, Helen Green, Nancy Owens, Dorothy Burns, and Peggy Wegman. Survived by sisters, Jean McFadden, Rose Bigler, and Judy Dennison; many nieces and nephews. Throughout her professed religious life, Sister Ruth cared for children and the poor. Friends may call Friday, Feb. 15, 10:30-11 a.m. at Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, OH. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Msgr. John K. Cody presiding. Burial to follow in the family plot at St. Joseph. The family welcomes donations in Sister Ruth's memory to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, www.scnfamily.org. Arrangements by O'SHAUGHNESSY CO., call 614-221-2311 with questions.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019