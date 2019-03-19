Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Ruth Meadows Obituary
Meadows, Ruth
1928 - 2019
Ruth V. Meadows, age 90, passed away March 17, 2019. Survived by husband of 70 years, William "Bill" Meadows; sons, William (Sherri) Meadows Jr. and Kevin Meadows; four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, March 25, from 11 am until the time of funeral service at 1 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. Interment Sunset Cemetery. To view complete obituary or share condolence visit www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
