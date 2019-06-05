Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Ruth Michelle Little


Ruth Michelle Little Obituary
Little, Ruth Michelle
1949 - 2019
Ruth Michelle Little, 69, of Ashville, OH, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Wed., June 5, 2019. Michelle was born on Sept. 18, 1949 to the late Charles P. and Helen Ruth (Lamb) McCray in Circleville, OH. Michelle worked in Canal Winchester as a Bank Teller and Bookkeeper for 2 years and then in Circleville for 2 years and then for Ashville Equitable Federal as Teller/Bank Manager for 12 years. Michelle then went onto work at Bob Evans as an Administrative Secretary for 23 yrs. and retired in 2012 to spend time with her girls, grandkids and husband John by the pool and baling hay. She always loved a crowd and especially her 4th of July parties. Michelle is also preceded in death by a brother Mike McCray. She is survived by husband of 51 years, John T. Little; daughters, Lori (Jamie) Hall and Kelli Jo (John) Maynard; 9 grandkids, Josh (Heidi) Maynard, Matt(Ginny) Gantner, Hunter Maynard, Cole Baldwin, Kassidi Baldwin, Lucas Maynard, Kylee Hall, Maggi-Jo Maynard and Cade Hall; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Judy (Bob) Bauguess; and brother, Jeff (Charlotte) McCray; numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Fri., June 7 from 3-6 p.m. with Funeral Service to follow at 6 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH 43103 with Rev. Jason Parker officiating. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 6, 2019
