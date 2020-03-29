|
Patton, Ruth
1920 - 2020
Ruth M. Patton, age 99, of Columbus, was reunited with her husband of 72 years, Bernard, on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Abbington of Arlington. She was born May 12, 1920 in Columbus to the late Charles and Hattie (Moore) Harvey. Formerly of Canal Winchester, where she was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, she enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines, scouting when her children were younger, and was a member of O.E.S. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Simpkins; and brothers, Carl, Chester, and Charles Harvey. She is survived by her son, Gary (Carol) Patton, Columbus; daughter, Martha (Don) Ross, Royal Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren, Brian (Amy) Ross, Dave (Stephenie) Morrison, Jenny (Brad) Hulet, Jeremy (Sandy) Patton; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Entombment will be at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, with a family service planned for later. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester. Friends who wish may donate to Vitas Hospice at www.vitas.com in Ruth's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2020