Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Patton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Patton Obituary
Patton, Ruth
1920 - 2020
Ruth M. Patton, age 99, of Columbus, was reunited with her husband of 72 years, Bernard, on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Abbington of Arlington. She was born May 12, 1920 in Columbus to the late Charles and Hattie (Moore) Harvey. Formerly of Canal Winchester, where she was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, she enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines, scouting when her children were younger, and was a member of O.E.S. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Simpkins; and brothers, Carl, Chester, and Charles Harvey. She is survived by her son, Gary (Carol) Patton, Columbus; daughter, Martha (Don) Ross, Royal Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren, Brian (Amy) Ross, Dave (Stephenie) Morrison, Jenny (Brad) Hulet, Jeremy (Sandy) Patton; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Entombment will be at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, with a family service planned for later. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester. Friends who wish may donate to Vitas Hospice at www.vitas.com in Ruth's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -