Roese, Ruth
Ruth Ann Roese, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Danny J. Roese; children, Diana (Richard) Wewetzer, Danny L. Roese, Jarold "Chip" (Donna) Roese, Angel (Brian) Chaffin. many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sisters, brother. Friends may call at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street, Sunday March 31, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. where funeral service will be held Monday 1 P.M. Interment Harrison Township Cemetery. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019