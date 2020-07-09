Brown, Ruth Rose
1926 - 2020
Ruth Rose (Graf) Brown, age 93, of Ooltewah, TN, passed away on July 4, 2020 at her assisted living, Morning Pointe of Collegedale at Greenbriar with her daughter Saundra by her side. Born July 11, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late John Graf and Theresa (Leonhardt) Graf at a family friend's home. Ruth was preceded in death by her half-sisters Irene Pioth Landmen, Theresa Pioth Mayer and half-brother Michael J. Pioth, her husband Samuel H. Brown of 56 years, son Gary R Brown and grandson Andrew Brown. Ruth is survived by children, Sandra L. Bales of Chattanooga, TN, Barbara E. Quinn of Jacksonville Beach, FL, and Alan M. (MaryAnna) Brown of Galena, OH; grandchildren, Robert W. (Kelley) Brown III of Dunwoody, GA., Christopher S. (Ashley) Brown of Ooltewah, TN, Michelle C. (Ian) Readman of Seminole FL, Michael "Casey" (Guili) Terrill of Jacksonville, FL, Zachary S. (Angela) Brown of Galena, OH, Gabriel A. Brown of Seattle, WA, Jerrod L. (Emily) Brown of Westerville, OH, and Virginia L. (Mark) Huhn of Worthington, OH; 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and many friends. Family will receive friends July 16, 2020 from 10-11:30AM at KINGWOOD MEMORIAL PARK, in the Chapel of Light, 8230 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, OH 43035, 740-548-5509. Pastor Yuliyan Filipov officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the WORTHINGTON ADVENTIST® ACADEMY, 870 Griswold Street, Worthington, OH 43085. Condolences and full obituary at www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
.