1/
Ruth Rose Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brown, Ruth Rose
1926 - 2020
Ruth Rose (Graf) Brown, age 93, of Ooltewah, TN, passed away on July 4, 2020 at her assisted living, Morning Pointe of Collegedale at Greenbriar with her daughter Saundra by her side. Born July 11, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late John Graf and Theresa (Leonhardt) Graf at a family friend's home. Ruth was preceded in death by her half-sisters Irene Pioth Landmen, Theresa Pioth Mayer and half-brother Michael J. Pioth, her husband Samuel H. Brown of 56 years, son Gary R Brown and grandson Andrew Brown. Ruth is survived by children, Sandra L. Bales of Chattanooga, TN, Barbara E. Quinn of Jacksonville Beach, FL, and Alan M. (MaryAnna) Brown of Galena, OH; grandchildren, Robert W. (Kelley) Brown III of Dunwoody, GA., Christopher S. (Ashley) Brown of Ooltewah, TN, Michelle C. (Ian) Readman of Seminole FL, Michael "Casey" (Guili) Terrill of Jacksonville, FL, Zachary S. (Angela) Brown of Galena, OH, Gabriel A. Brown of Seattle, WA, Jerrod L. (Emily) Brown of Westerville, OH, and Virginia L. (Mark) Huhn of Worthington, OH; 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and many friends. Family will receive friends July 16, 2020 from 10-11:30AM at KINGWOOD MEMORIAL PARK, in the Chapel of Light, 8230 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, OH 43035, 740-548-5509. Pastor Yuliyan Filipov officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the WORTHINGTON ADVENTIST® ACADEMY, 870 Griswold Street, Worthington, OH 43085. Condolences and full obituary at www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved