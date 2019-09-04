|
|
Sailor, Ruth
Ruth Jane (Harris) Sailor, of Gahanna, OH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug 31. Dedicated Mother and Wife. She was preceded in death by husband William F. Sailor (2000) and is the last survivor of 10 siblings of Henry and Lena Harris. Ruth is survived by her three sons, Rick and Trisha Sailor (grandchildren, Shelby (great grandson, Rylan) and Scott), Tod Sailor (grandson, Forest (great grandson, Jaxson) and Tim and Margaret Sailor. Plus many nieces and nephews. Accomplished and talented artist. World traveler to 38 countries. Oldest member of Eastwood SDA Church in Westerville, where she rarely missed a "Happy Sabbath Day" service. Member of Women's ministry group there. Grave side services (only) will be Friday, Sept 6 at 11 AM at Union Cemetery, Lot 75, Section 18.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019