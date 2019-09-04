Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Sailor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Sailor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Sailor Obituary
Sailor, Ruth
Ruth Jane (Harris) Sailor, of Gahanna, OH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug 31. Dedicated Mother and Wife. She was preceded in death by husband William F. Sailor (2000) and is the last survivor of 10 siblings of Henry and Lena Harris. Ruth is survived by her three sons, Rick and Trisha Sailor (grandchildren, Shelby (great grandson, Rylan) and Scott), Tod Sailor (grandson, Forest (great grandson, Jaxson) and Tim and Margaret Sailor. Plus many nieces and nephews. Accomplished and talented artist. World traveler to 38 countries. Oldest member of Eastwood SDA Church in Westerville, where she rarely missed a "Happy Sabbath Day" service. Member of Women's ministry group there. Grave side services (only) will be Friday, Sept 6 at 11 AM at Union Cemetery, Lot 75, Section 18.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.