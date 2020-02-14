|
Ruth Louise Scheiderer Anderson, 94, of Marysville died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Bluebird Retirement Community. A longtime resident of Marysville, she lived most of her life in the community retiring from The Scotts Company. In earlier years, she was employed at Nationwide Insurance and North American Aviation in Columbus. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and took an active part in her community. She volunteered with the American Red Cross, the community food bank and many church groups. Ruth loved her sports, especially the Buckeyes and NASCAR. Ruth was born January 31, 1925 on the family farm in Darby Township to the late Jacob and Florence McClurg Scheiderer. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Clifton "Andy" Anderson, her siblings Norbert, Jacob J., and Emmett Scheiderer and Juanita Kaufman, Dorothy Worthington, and Beverly Lancia. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Pamela Boyer Whitlock; grandsons, Rob (Susan), Brian (Kristen); 7 great grandchildren; sisters, Pat Rossel, Jo Ann O'Conner; a sister-in-law, Anna Scheiderer; brother-in-law, Tony Lancia; and many nieces, nephews and treasured friends. A memorial service is planned for February 17, 2020 at 10am at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 311 E. 6th St., Marysville, with Rev. Barry Scott officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross or to Trinity Lutheran Church in care of Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, who is completing arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020