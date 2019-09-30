|
Shea, Ruth
1927 - 2019
Ruth Shea, 91, passed away September 29, 2019. She was born November 8, 1927 in Charleston, West Virginia to Samuel and Anna Surratt. She was preceded by her husband Edward Shea and son Timothy Shea. She is survived by her children, Linda (Brian) Gieseler, Michael (Pam) Shea, Christy Wallace, Terry Shea; grandchildren, Kari (Michael) Matheny, Jenna Didelot, Tara, Meghan, and Lauren Shea, Caroline and Jack Gieseler; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Irene Goodrich, Nan Gempel and Lynn Stout; and brother, Jack Surratt. Ruth worked at Columbus Hardware for over 50 years before she retired in 1993. Ruth loved to read and spent her time enjoying the many books she had acquired over the years. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Gahanna. Visitation will be held from 4-6pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, with a Funeral service to be held at 10am Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . To leave condolences or share a memory visit Schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019