Spencer, Ruth
Ruth Abigail Spencer, born May 20, 1924, passed away April 2, 2020. She enjoyed teaching college and young adult Sunday School classes for many years. Preceded in death by husband Rev. William Spencer, parents Ernest (Elizabeth) Johnson, brother Robert Birch, sisters Grace Whittle and May Parks. Survived by her children, Phil (Mary) Spencer, Alan (Barbara) Spencer; brother, Gordon Ernest Johnson; grandchildren, Mike Spencer, Jeannie (John) Byerly, Paul Spencer, Rob Spencer; and great-grandchildren, Morgan and Courtney Byerly; 8 loving nieces and numerous friends across the Country. During the current health crisis, a Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements completed by The Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020