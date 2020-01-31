|
|
Sullivan, Ruth
1921 - 2020
Ruth Elizabeth Sullivan, 98, passed away on January 28, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky with her sons by her side. She was born on November 19, 1921 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Darl and Carrie Crawford. She graduated from Rossford High School and attended St. Ann's Nursing School earning an LPN degree. Ruth was in the U.S. Naval Reserves in the WAVES unit. Ruth worked as an obstetrical nurse at St. Ann's Hospital and Nationwide Insurance in the Medicare division. Ruth was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, Gahanna Senior Center, and VFW Post 4719, Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed foreign travel and playing Bridge with friends. Ruth will be greatly missed by her sons, Michael (Judy) and Timothy Sullivan; grandchildren, Sean Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan, Courtney Sullivan-Staples, Johnathan Sullivan, Kelly Sullivan-McMullen, Rebecca Sullivan-Clark, and Heather Francis; and 11 great grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230 where a visitation will be held on Friday, February 7 from 6-8pm with a funeral service on Saturday, February 8 at 10am. Interment at Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Hospice of the Bluegrass, 2312 Alexandria Drive., Lexington, Kentucky 40601. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020