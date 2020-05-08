Taylor, Ruth
1964 - 2020
Ruth R Taylor, age 55. Sunrise July 8, 1964 and Sunset May 1, 2020. Private Visitation 4PM and Memorial Service 5PM Saturday, May 9, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Mask are mandatory. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The TAYLOR Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.