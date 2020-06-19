Ruth Thompson
1938 - 2020
Ruth Ann Thompson, age 81. Sunrise November 11, 1938 and Sunset June 5, 2020. Private services Visitation 1PM and Memorial Service 2PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A mask is mandatory. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-streaming and offer condolences to the THOMPSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 25, 2020.
