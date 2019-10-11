|
|
Torrey, Ruth
1927 - 2019
Ruth B. Torrey, 92, of Columbus, passed away at home with family by her side on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born on September 9,1927 in Moss Run, Ohio to the late Fred H. and Blanche E. (Stryker) Kidd. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur E. Torrey. Ruth was a devoted and loving mom, grandma and great grandma. She was a faithful and active member of Shepherd Church of the Nazarene, where she volunteered many ways over 30 years. In addition to her love of her family and church, Ruth was a skilled baker and loved to garden. She was retired from J.C. Penney. She is survived by 2 siblings, Merle (Nino) Kidd and Tam (Al) Matzo; 3 daughters, Cheryl (Ken) Simpson, Linda (Denny) O'Reilly, Susie (Pete) Small; 7 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 5 siblings Bernice, Georgia, Dan, Ray, and Warren. The funeral service will be held at Shepherd Church of the Nazarene on October 13, 2019 at 3pm, visitation preceeds ceremony at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Shepherd Church of the Nazarene, 425 South Hamilton Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. To leave condolences or a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019