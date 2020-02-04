|
Weber, Ruth
1937 - 2020
Ruth J. Weber, age 82, of Commercial Point, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Ruth was born on February 28, 1937. She is preceded in death by her parents Logan and Zlypha Perry and husband of 59 years, Gerald Weber. She is survived by her children, Cindy, Bob (Brenda), Bill (Carol) and Sandy; grandchildren, Jennifer (Billy), Michael (Patty), Emily (Lou), Jamie (Kyle), Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Weston, Julia, Jerry, Liam and Rhett; as well many loving extended family and friends. Ruth was a long time member of Commercial Point United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Mount Carmel Hospice. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10am-12pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 12pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City OH. Burial will follow at Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020