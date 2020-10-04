Weeks, Ruth
1935 - 2020
Ruth Ann Weeks, 84, of Plain City, passed away peacefully Saturday evening October 3, 2020 at Glenwood Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Dublin. Born December 14, 1935 in Marysville, Ohio. Along with her late husband, Harold, she was owner operator of the Eskimo Queen for 36 years from 1956 – 1994. Harold and Ruth worked side by side each day, taking pride in their business. Ruth enjoyed all of the patrons. She especially loved mentoring and training the high schoolers that worked for them. Member of Cornerstone Church of Christ in Christian Union. Then became of member of Plain City United Methodist Church after she married Harold and then returned to Cornerstone after his passing. Ruth started the Plain City Fire Department Women's Auxiliary and organized numerous fundraisers for the Fire Department. She enjoyed working at Tremont Center and Tuttle Mall Macy's in the fine jewelry department. Founding member of the Open Path Garden Club. She loved flowers and had a wonderful talent with growing and arranging flowers. Received many top awards for her floral arrangements when she competed in the local county fairs and the Ohio State Fair. Received the Master Gardener Award for her beautiful yard. She was also a member of the Ikebana Japanese Floral Arrangement International where she competed on an international level. Ruth was also instrumental on bringing the large pine tree to the Bicentennial Park along with the tree lighting ceremony for Christmas as part of the Brighter Plain City Committee. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter A. and Clara (Hinderer) Fry; husband of 36 years, Harold E. Weeks – 1993; special friend, Art Lust – 2008; grandbaby Bre Weeks; grandbaby girl Weeks; brother, Donald "Donnie" Fry. Survived by sons: Gary (Tammy Daughtry) Weeks of Sulfur, LA; Roger (Ann) Weeks of Plain City; grandchildren, Kellsey Weeks, Alex Weeks, Bethany (Steven) Beachy, Jennifer (Tony) Marrazzi; great-grandchildren, Landon Bounds, Alexa Bounds, Harper Bounds, twins Luke and Lucy Beachy, Lincoln Beachy, Miles Marrazzi, Anna Marrazzi, Amedeo Marrazzi; twin sister: Mary Ann Baker of Florida; nephew, Michael (Michelle) Williams. The family will receive friends 4 – 8 PM Tuesday at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Plain City. Graveside services will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Forest Grove Cemetery. Pastor Phil Conrad officiating. Social distancing and wearing masks will be practiced at all events. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cornerstone Church of Christ in Christian Union, 8280 Rickard Rd., Plain City, Ohio 43064 or Heartland Hospice, 65 Busch Blvd., Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com
