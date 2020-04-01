|
Williams, Ruth
1936 - 2020
Ruth Lanell Stennis Williams, born in Columbia, Mississippi on March 9, 1936, passed away March 28, 2020. Ruth earned a Masters of Public Administration from Central Michigan University while maintaining a job and a family. Her undergraduate degree was earned from Jackson State University, B.S. in Biology Education. She did this at a time when very few blacks were even completing high school, much less attaining advanced degrees. Ruth retired from the Federal government after 42 years of service. She began as a computer systems trainee for the former Defense Construction Supply Center, working as a mainframe computer programmer. She finished her service as a computer specialist with Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), where she was the project manager for one of the first telecommunication networks in DLA. Ruth was involved in a number of civic organizations, including La Leche League, Toastmasters, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, St. Philip Episcopal Church Women, and St. Philip Episcopal Church Altar Guild. She was co-founder of the first Columbus area chapter of Blacks In Government. Ruth loved all kinds of music; she and Homer had an extensive record collection covering almost all genres. She and Homer also loved to travel; in their time together, they visited Morocco and Canada, and twice drove across the US to California and back. Ruth was preceded in death by parents Rufus Benjamin Stennis and Julia Odessa Barnes, and sister Shirley Pearl Floretta Stennis (Robert Williams). Ruth leaves behind an extensive family including her husband, Homer; sons, Harlan and Bretton (Stephannie); daughter, LaNelle (Mounir); nephews, Donovan Williams and Rodger Williams; grandchildren, Lavell, D'Mitri, Bretton, Ramzy; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to the current public health restrictions, a private family ceremony took place in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Loved ones and friends will be invited to join the Williams family for a memorial celebration to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Ruth's name to St. Philip Episcopal Church, 166 Woodland Ave., Columbus, OH 43203. To express condolences to Ruth's family, please visit her online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020