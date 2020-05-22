Zahn, Ruth

1928 - 2020

Ruth L. Zahn, 92, formely of Mansfield, died of natural causes on May 21, 2020, in Columbus. She was born on April 5, 1928, in Schwetzingen, Germany to Hermann and Wilhelmine (Weidner) Johe. Ruth and her husband, Fritz were married for 36 years. After immigrating to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, they settled in Mansfield, where she lived for 56 years. They were active members of the Mansfield Liederkranz, where Ruth was a cook for many years. In addition, Ruth worked at Sears Banking, worked the breakfast shift at the Bellville McDonald's and was a volunteer at Mansfield General Hospital. She loved to knit and donated hundreds of baby hats, blankets and childred's hats and gloves to various charitable agencies in Mansfield. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fritz, and sister Anneliese. She is survived by son, Robert (Deborah) Zahn of Dublin; daughter, Vera (Thomas) Millikin of Mansfield; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mansfield Liederkranz or Friendly House of Mansfield.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store