Ruthann Fugitt
1945 - 2020
Fugitt, Ruthann
1945 - 2020
Ruthann Fugitt, 74, passed away peacefully August 11, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital after a long and difficult struggle with COPD, her loving husband Gary Van Winkle at her side. She is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Becky), daughter, Alexis and son Tyler, Chris (Pam) daughters, Katie and Carrie and son, Justin; Gary's son, Darren (Jeanne) and their daughter, Anna; brother, Randy and sisters, Rita, Rhonda, Regina, Renee and Rochelle. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Roberta Emrich, brother Ronnie and first husband of 40 years Carl Fugitt. The TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH, 43026, assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to view Ruthann's full obituary.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
