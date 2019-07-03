Furgason, Ruthann Jarvis

Ruthann Jarvis Furgason, age 87, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Ruthann was born on January 22, 1932 in Celina, Ohio to the late Emerson and Lois (Underhill) Jarvis. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 63 years James C. Furgason. She was a graduate of Bexley High School in 1950. She then went on to graduate from The Ohio State University with a degree in education in 1954. Ruthann met James at Ohio State in 1951 at a Sigma Chi- Tri Delt pledge party. They were married 4 years later in 1955 at Bexley United Methodist Church. In her early years Ruthann was active in volunteering with TWIG. She will be greatly missed by her loving children, Daniel (Zoe) Furgason, Deborah (Ken) Newhouse, Kevin (Jill) Furgason; grandchildren, John (Christine) Furgason, Christopher (Laura) Furgason, Emily (Mike) Newhouse Korczyk, Hannah (Greg) Newhouse Ruegsegger, Kai Newhouse, Katelyn Furgason, Ian Furgason; great-grandsons, Caleb and Nathan Furgason; brother, David Jarvis; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family burial will be held at Sunset Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 4, 2019