Redman, Ruthanne
1949 - 2020
Ruthanne Redman, age 70, of Upper Arlington, passed away February 12, 2020. Ruthanne was born and raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, daughter of Carl and Isabel Fox. She graduated from Manheim Township High School, Class of 1967. Ruthanne and her husband Richard resided in the Washington DC area for almost 20 years, before settling in Columbus, Ohio to be closer with family. She retired in 2016 from Emerson-Liebert Corp. Ruthanne enjoyed shopping, scrapbooking, and always enjoyed meeting up with friends. Ruthanne had the most beautiful smile and was always kind, gracious, and loving to all. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Richard Redman; children, Randall (Stefanie) Redman of Ashburn, Virginia and Tamara (Brian) Donovan of Williamsburg, Virginia; grandsons, Connor, Austin, Aidan, and Liam; parents, Carl and Isabel Fox of Lititz, Pennsylvania; sister, Linda (Alan) Beasley of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania; brother, Andrew (Pamela) Fox of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and many other extended family members and dear friends. Family will receive friends from 3-5 P.M. Friday, February 21, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, Ohio and from 2-4 P.M. Sunday March 1, 2020 at Charles Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House, c/o OhioHealth Foundation, P.O. Box 600001, Columbus, Ohio 43272-9802. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020
