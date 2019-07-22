|
|
Losey, Ryan
1990 - 2019
Ryan W. Losey, age 29, passed unexpectedly, Friday, July 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 2, 1990 in Columbus. Ryan was a 2008 graduate of Pickerington Central High School and Eastland Vocational School and graduated in 2009 from Hobart Institute of Welding Technology. He was a welder and enjoyed working with his hands. Ryan enjoyed mountain biking, snowboarding and loved spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Losey; Grammie and Grandad Shaffer; Grandma and Grandpa Losey; Grandpa Carte. Ryan is survived by his mother, Cindy (Tim Carte) Losey; brothers, Kevin Englehart, Ivan (Lisa) Black; nephews, Vann and Cabot Black; niece, Sailor Black; Grandma Carte; many extended family and friends. Family and friends may visit 2-4:00pm and 6-8:00pm on Saturday, July 27, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, July 28. Comfy and casual summer attire is requested and welcomed for the services. Interment will be private. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 24, 2019