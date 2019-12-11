|
Leach, S. Dale
1933 - 2019
S. Dale Leach, age 86, of Grove City, passed away peacefully December 10, 2019. Dale was born January 29, 1933 in Athens, Ohio to the late Ralph and Lelia Leach. He retired from AEP as an electrical engineer. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War he attended and graduated from Ohio University. He was a member of Grove City United Methodist Church and a 50 year member of Kiwanis International in which he served as Governor of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife Pauline Leach and brother Richard Leach. Survivors include his children, Jeffri Lynn (Jeff) Kinniard, Gregory Dale (Jane) Leach, Pamela Kay (Chip) Edgington and Judy (Bob) Yost; grandchildren, Alex (Joanne) Kinniard, Tory Kinniard, Nick Leach, Ben Leach, Johnny Leach, Chad (Ally) Edgington, Cody Edgington, Chrissy Edgington, Jennifer (Stephen) Mincer, and Matt Yost; great grandchildren, Grace and Paige Mincer; brother, Ronald (Marilyn) Leach. Friends may visit Friday from 3-7PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, OH, where funeral will be held 10AM Saturday. Rev Dr. Carl Wiley officiating. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. Memorial donations are requested in lieu of flowers to Kiwanis Foundation, Dale and Polly Leach Key Club Scholarship Fund, C/O Alan Penn, P.O. Box 668, Circleville, OH 43113, or www.odkf.org in his memory. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019