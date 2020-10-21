1/1
S. T. King
1934 - 2020
King, S T
S T King, age 86. Sunrise February 15, 1934 - Sunset October 16, 2020. Survived by wife of 47 years, Hattie King; sisters, Lovis Greene, Frances Smith; sister-in-law, Louise Dixson; brother-in-law, Donald Rutledge; other relatives and friends. 9am Visitation followed by 10am Funeral Service Saturday, October 24, 2020, Shiloh Baptist Church, 720 Mt. Vernon Ave. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Affinity Memorial Chapel
1166 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43206
614-427-1234
