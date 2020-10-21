King, S T
S T King, age 86. Sunrise February 15, 1934 - Sunset October 16, 2020. Survived by wife of 47 years, Hattie King; sisters, Lovis Greene, Frances Smith; sister-in-law, Louise Dixson; brother-in-law, Donald Rutledge; other relatives and friends. 9am Visitation followed by 10am Funeral Service Saturday, October 24, 2020, Shiloh Baptist Church, 720 Mt. Vernon Ave. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com