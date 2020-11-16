Johnson, Sadie
1950 - 2020
Sadie Lea Johnson, age 70. Sunrise July 8, 1950 and Sunset November 3, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the JOHNSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com