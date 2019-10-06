|
|
Marshall, Sallie A.
1942 - 2019
Sallie A. Marshall, age 77 of Dublin passed away peacefully at her residence Saturday afternoon October 5, 2019. She was born March 24, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to the late John and Cora (Applegate) Mullineaux. Sallie loved to cook, research genealogy and collect antiques. She was a world traveler and lived abroad for 8 years. Sallie could pass the hours combing the beach, hunting shark teeth while living in North Carolina. Sallie enjoyed nature, feeding the wildlife, especially drinking Pepsi and smoking. What she treasured most was her family and caring for her granddaughters. She is survived by her son, Matthew J. Bailey; beloved granddaughters, Gabriella Sophia Bailey, Sydney Grace James; and their mother, Audra Lynn Sebastian; her ex-husband, Larry Marshall. At Sallie's request no services will be held at this time. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019