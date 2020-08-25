Broady, Sallie
1952 - 2020
Sallie Bell Broady, age 67. Sunrise November 1, 1952 and Sunset August 21, 2020. Public Viewing 12noon-1PM; Private Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The McCULLOUGH/BROADY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com