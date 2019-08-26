Home

Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Sally Adams


1932 - 2019
Sally Adams Obituary
Adams, Sally
1932 - 2019
Sally Adams, age 87, of Columbus, born on July 2, 1932, went Home to be with her Lord on August 25, 2019. Attended Mt. Sterling Free Will Baptist Church. Survived by daughters, Rose Taylor and Leisa (Chris) Bush; grandchildren, Scott (Barbara) Taylor, Zachary Taylor, and Erica Bush; great-grandchildren, McKenzie, McKayla, Olivia, and Eva; siblings, Oscar (Sue) Triplett, Phillip (Donna) Triplett, Lona Kitchen, and Eloise Beck; many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her sister-in-law, Sherla Triplett for all the care and support provided. Family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street, Pastor J.D. Bowman officiating. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Mt. Sterling Free Will Baptist Church, 15938 Cook Ave., Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143. To sign and view Sally's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
